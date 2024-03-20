ModernGhana logo
Sammy Adjei Jr: Rising Ghanaian coach's desire for attachment with Ghana youth women's national teams

By Graphic Sports
Sammy Adjei Jr, the son of former Black Stars defender Sammy Adjei, has been steadily climbing the coaching ladder in the United States, showcasing his passion and expertise in soccer management.

Growing up in Ghana, Sammy Jr followed in his father's footsteps, not only as a professional player but also as a coach making waves in the competitive American soccer scene.

After a successful playing career that saw him train alongside renowned players like Thierry Henry and Rafael Marquez with the New York Red Bulls, Sammy Jr transitioned into coaching. His journey has taken him from the USL 2 level to his current role as the head women's soccer coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Caldwell University.

One of Sammy's ambitions is to contribute to Ghanaian soccer by nurturing young talent and sharing his vast knowledge of the game. He expressed his eagerness to work with Ghana's youth women's national teams, including the Black Maidens and Black Princesses, highlighting his qualifications and commitment to coaching excellence.

"I would be very happy to do an attachment with any of our youth women’s national teams," Sammy stated. "If that led to an opportunity to be part of the staff, then great." He emphasized his versatility as a coach, equipped with expertise in game analysis software, positional training, and tactical acumen, all of which could significantly benefit Ghana's budding football stars.

Currently pursuing his USSF B License, Sammy is on track to attain the highest coaching credentials from the United States Soccer Federation. His potential involvement with Ghana's national teams not only aligns with his personal aspirations but also presents an opportunity for Ghanaian football to harness the talent and experience of one of its own rising coaching talents.

