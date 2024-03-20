ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.03.2024 Football News

Hearts of Oak: Our focus is not to win the Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak: Our focus is not to win the Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara
20.03.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized that while winning the Ghana Premier League remains a distant goal, their primary focus is on continual improvement with each game.

The Ivorian coach has garnered praise for steering his team to three victories in the initial five matches of the season.

Despite this promising start, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 7th position on the Premier League standings, with 32 points. They trail the league leaders by seven points, reflecting their resurgence in the latter half of the season.

Ouattara, however, remains steadfast in his approach, stressing the importance of progress and consistent performance over the pursuit of the league title.

"I rely on hard work and strategic planning rather than any form of magic. Throughout our recent matches, we've capitalized on the errors of our opponents," Ouattara shared in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He expressed gratitude towards his players for embracing the team's vision and the loyal fanbase for their unwavering support.

Despite acknowledging the aspirations of fans, he reiterated that their focus is on gradual improvement rather than outright championship contention.

"We're taking each game as it comes, concentrating on the present rather than fixating on the league title. Our objective is to instill good performance habits in the players, although I cannot promise our supporters the league title," Ouattara added.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak's next challenge will see them facing FC Sarmatex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the upcoming Matchday 23 fixture.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

WR: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim W/R: Bonsukrom residents debunk GAF emergency landing claim

1 hour ago

Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: Your words are mere fluff and flowery English – Sam George to Aku...

1 hour ago

Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama Anti-LGBTQI bill: Bediatuo letter to Parliament 'disrespectful' — Mahama

1 hour ago

Govt owes Common Fund over GH6billion – Ho Central MP Govt owes Common Fund over GH¢6billion – Ho Central MP

2 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC's Director of IT and Elections 2024 elections: ‘NPP has submitted a list of Returning officers, deputies for EC...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa EC’s claim of missing biometric machines a ploy to waste another money — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA ‘Mocking Cheddar’s “Sea to Kumasi" promise shows Ghanaians' attachment to medioc...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompsonleft and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar’s ‘sea to Kumasi’ promise one of the most brilliant ideas I've ever hear...

2 hours ago

Leader of the National Liberation Congress, Stephen Atubigaleft and Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Sea to Kumasi: ‘Think about feeding Ghanaians instead of impossible promises’ — ...

2 hours ago

The election race was fired up by a rapidly-passed amnesty law that led last week to the release from prison of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the charismatic Ousmane Sonko, figureheads of the anti-establishment opposition. By SEYLLOU AFP Senegal heads for wide open presidential poll Sunday

Just in....
body-container-line