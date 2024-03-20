Hearts of Oak: Our focus is not to win the Premier League title - Aboubakar Ouattara

20.03.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized that while winning the Ghana Premier League remains a distant goal, their primary focus is on continual improvement with each game.

The Ivorian coach has garnered praise for steering his team to three victories in the initial five matches of the season.

Despite this promising start, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 7th position on the Premier League standings, with 32 points. They trail the league leaders by seven points, reflecting their resurgence in the latter half of the season.

Ouattara, however, remains steadfast in his approach, stressing the importance of progress and consistent performance over the pursuit of the league title.

"I rely on hard work and strategic planning rather than any form of magic. Throughout our recent matches, we've capitalized on the errors of our opponents," Ouattara shared in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He expressed gratitude towards his players for embracing the team's vision and the loyal fanbase for their unwavering support.

Despite acknowledging the aspirations of fans, he reiterated that their focus is on gradual improvement rather than outright championship contention.

"We're taking each game as it comes, concentrating on the present rather than fixating on the league title. Our objective is to instill good performance habits in the players, although I cannot promise our supporters the league title," Ouattara added.

What next?

Hearts of Oak's next challenge will see them facing FC Sarmatex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in the upcoming Matchday 23 fixture.