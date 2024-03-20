African Games: We are hungry to win gold - Elated Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

20.03.2024 LISTEN

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Offei, says he is aiming to win gold at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Ghana's U-20 squad secured their spot in the men's football final after a hard-fought triumph over Senegal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday night.

Michael Ephson's decisive goal in the closing moments sealed Ghana's path to contention for the gold medal in the tournament held in Accra.

Following the intense match, Offei commended his players, emphasizing their hunger for success.

"The final belongs to the boys. In my perspective, the training is our responsibility as coaches, but the match is owned by the players. The groundwork has been laid, and the boys are thoroughly prepared for this tournament. They continue to develop, showcasing incredible mental strength," he remarked.

Describing his team as hungry and humble, Offei expressed eagerness for the upcoming final, promising full enjoyment of the occasion.

Despite facing adversity during the match in Accra, the Black Satellites demonstrated resilience and seized the crucial opportunity.

"In the first half, chances were scarce, but we persevered, and eventually, our efforts bore fruit. My players are clinical; we capitalized on our solitary clear opportunity. I can't recall any instance where we squandered chances," Offei concluded.

Ghana is set to encounter Uganda in the finals scheduled for Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.