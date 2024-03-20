Forson Amankwaah, Osman Bukari, others join Black Stars camp in Morocco

Seven new additions, namely Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, and Francis Abu, have strengthened the Black Stars' roster in Marrakech.

Their arrival on Tuesday evening brings the squad to a total of twenty-three players, bolstering the team in anticipation of upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Otto Addo, Ghana's head coach, intends to use these games as an opportunity to assess his team's readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June, as well as other forthcoming challenges.

Training commenced on Monday, March 18, with intense workout sessions, followed by even more rigorous preparations on Tuesday, including both morning and evening field sessions.

These seven players join a formidable lineup alongside Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Frederick Asare, creating a strong squad ready to face the challenges ahead on the international stage.

Ghana will take on Nigeria on March 22 before wrapping up their friendly games with a game against the Cranes of Uganda on March 26 at the Stade de Marrakech.