UPDATE: 16 players hold first training as Black Stars gear up for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

16 players participated in the initial day of training for the Black Stars in Marrakesh, Morocco, as they gear up for upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda this week and next.

The players convened on Monday, engaging in a morning stretching session before kicking off proper practice on Tuesday.

The following players were among those who trained: Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Fredrick Asare.

With the arrival of seven additional players on Tuesday night, the total number in camp has risen to 23.

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, aims to use these matches as a platform to assess his team's readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June, along with other upcoming challenges.

Training commenced on Monday, March 18, with rigorous workouts, followed by intensified preparations on Tuesday, featuring both morning and evening field sessions.