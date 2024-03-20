Ghanaians show love for track and field at 13th African Games as Rose Yeboah and Willie Amponsah dazzle

Since Track & Field aka Athletics of the 13th African Games started at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the venue has always been filled.

Even the foreign visitors are stunned at the way the fans are cheering and chanting for their favourite athletes to shine.

National 100-meter record holder, Benjamin Azamati, a product of the University of Ghana who was expected to dazzle and make the fans happy was a disappointment as he placed 5th in the finals of the 100-meter final.

Emmanuel Eseme CMR won in 10.14secs, Usheoritse Itsekiri NGR 10.23 was second, Gilbert Hainuca NAM 10.29 was third Consider Ekanem NGR placed fourth while Benjamin Azamati GHA 10.45 was fifth and team mate Barnabas Aggerh GHA 10.50 was sixth. Noa Bibi MRI 10.50 was seventh and Ebrahima Camara GAM 10.56 got the ninth position.

The day was made bright by the astonishing performance of Rose Yeboah who jumped 1.9 m to win the High Jump Women,

William Amponsah also has people cheering in the 10,000 meters with his amazing run against Ethiopians, Kenyans and Ugandans. He did well to place fifth giving the East Africans some challenge and his effort earned him another new national record.

Among the fans who enjoyed themselves during the race were the staff of Medievents Consult, organisers of local Marathon Races which propelled Amponsah to where he is now.

Mr William Ezah CEL of Medivents, sports editor at Ghana News Agency (GNA) and former General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association (SWAG) said Athletics is back in grand style and was sure that in a few years, Ghana is going to produce top stars.

Mr, Mohammed Shabaan, Secretary General of Ghana Cycling Association said all the other disciplines came to support Team Ghana to win in Athletics to add to the medals collection.

He was happy Ghana won their 100 x 4 relays in both men and women with Joe Paul Amoah and Hor Halute dishing out some fantastic runs.