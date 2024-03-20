ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.03.2024 Athletics

African Games: Disappointment for Ghana in 100metres sprints

By Graphic Sports
African Games: Disappointment for Ghana in 100metres sprints
20.03.2024 LISTEN

In the men's 100 metres, won by Cameroonian Emmanuel Alobwede Eseme in a time of 10.14 seconds, home favourite Kwaku Benjamin Azamati could not recover from a slow start and finished in fifth place with a time of 10.45 seconds.

Azamati finished behind second-placed Usheoritse Itsekiri from Nigeria, who clocked 10.23 seconds, Ebrahima Camara of Zambia who came third, and Consider Emmanuel Ekanem of Nigeria, who finished fourth in a time of 10.42 seconds.

Azamati's compatriot Barnabas Aggerh finished in sixth place with a time of 10.50 seconds.

In the women's 100-metre final, Ghanaian Mary Boakye did not fare any better, finishing seventh with a time of 11.71 seconds.

Gambian sprinter Gina Mariam Bittaye Bass won the race in a time of 11.36 seconds, with Maia Alyse McCoy of Liberia (11.49 seconds) and Olayinka Olajide of Nigeria (11.55 seconds) taking second and third place, respectively.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Basic school heads appeal for car waiverto facilitate their daily activities Basic school heads appeal for car waiver to facilitate their daily activities

6 hours ago

I wish you well — Joe Ghartey congratulates Afenyo-Markin on his nomination as Majority Leader "I wish you well" — Joe Ghartey congratulates Afenyo-Markin on his nomination as...

6 hours ago

Dumsor is back because of mismanagement, bad policies and incompetence - Joseph Yamin Dumsor is back because of mismanagement, bad policies and incompetence - Joseph ...

6 hours ago

Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with no criminal records —GIHOC Distilleries boss Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with...

8 hours ago

There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing — Ghana Airforce ‘There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing’ — Ghan...

8 hours ago

VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India VIDEO: Nollywood actor, Muonagor seeks support for kidney transplant in India

8 hours ago

Mr. Logic Dumsor: Blame those stealing electricity – Mr. Logic

8 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, the letter smacks of disrespect – Mahama Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, th...

8 hours ago

Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2 Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2

8 hours ago

Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus

Just in....
body-container-line