13th African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites book place in final of men's football tournament after beating Senegal 1-0

The Black Satellites of Ghana are through to the final of the men’s football tournament at the 13th African Games.

With Ghana hosting the Games, the Ghana U20 men’s national team has set focus on winning the tournament to bag gold for the country.

On Tuesday night, the Black Satellites locked horns with the Young Teranga Lions of Senegal in the semi-finals of the tournament in a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game was tough for both sides with the host dominating the possession in both halves.

Despite the dominance, goals were hard to come by until Michael Ephson was introduced into the contest.

The forward found himself in the right place at the right time in the 83rd minute to fire home from close range after the Senegal goalkeeper had failed to make a convincing save.

That solitary strike late in the game decided the match, to ensure the Black Satellites progressed to the final of the tournament.

In the final, Ghana will face off with Uganda, a side that has been unbeaten since the start of the tournament.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

