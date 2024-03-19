ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

All African Games: There’s no luck in the semis; reaching that level mean you’re doing something right, I trust by boys — Black Satellites coach

Football News All African Games: Theres no luck in the semis; reaching that level mean youre doing something right, I trust by boys —Black Satellites coach
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Desmond Offei, the coach of the Black Satellites, remains resolute and focused as his team prepares to face Senegal in the semi-finals of the All African Games football tournament.

With a spot in the final at stake, Offei expressed his confidence in his players and emphasized the importance of maintaining their performance standards.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial encounter, Offei acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Senegal, highlighting their impressive track record in youth competitions over the past 18 months.

However, he stressed that his team is equally prepared and determined to make their mark on the tournament.

"Senegal is a good team and they did well last year in the U17 and U20 tournaments. They went to the World Cup and got one loss and two draws," Offei acknowledged.

Despite the tough task ahead, Offei emphasized the essence of reaching the semi-finals, affirming that it reflects the team's capability and dedication.

"There is no luck in the semis. To reach the semi-finals means you are doing something right," he stated confidently.

As the Black Satellites continue their preparations, Offei emphasized the importance of staying true to their style of play and focusing on their strengths.

"We have to stay true to ourselves and what we did in the past is to replicate and multiply it," he explained.

"We are improving game by game. We need to be focused on the game at hand against Senegal," he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

WR: Ghana Air Force helicopter forced to make emergency landing; no fatalities W/R: Ghana Air Force helicopter forced to make emergency landing; no fatalities

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Anti-gay bill: You cannot tell Parliament not to do its job – Mahama fires Presi...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign Communications Director ‘NDC's 2015 inflated $1.2bn MoMo interoperability deal points to Mahama as corru...

1 hour ago

Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Letter warning Parliament against transmitting anti-gay bill to Akufo-Addo is a ...

1 hour ago

Were here to play, not to find excuses; the turf is safe to use – African Hockey Chief tells South Africa We’re here to play, not to find excuses; the turf is safe to use – African Hocke...

1 hour ago

I will legalise Okada business, introduce electric motorbikes – Mahama I will legalise ‘Okada’ business, introduce electric motorbikes – Mahama

1 hour ago

Mahama's attack on Agenda 111 is an attack on NDC's own manifesto — Majority Caucus Mahama's attack on Agenda 111 is an attack on NDC's own manifesto — Majority Cau...

2 hours ago

Ghanas economic stability path will be painful – IMF predicts Ghana’s economic stability path will be painful – IMF predicts

2 hours ago

Samira begs Zongo communities to support her husband Bawumia, NPP to break the eight Samira begs Zongo communities to support her husband Bawumia, NPP to break the e...

2 hours ago

More tough times ahead for Ghana's cedi; its 3rd worst currency in Africa More tough times ahead for Ghana's cedi; it’s 3rd worst currency in Africa

Just in....
body-container-line