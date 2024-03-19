Desmond Offei, the coach of the Black Satellites, remains resolute and focused as his team prepares to face Senegal in the semi-finals of the All African Games football tournament.

With a spot in the final at stake, Offei expressed his confidence in his players and emphasized the importance of maintaining their performance standards.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial encounter, Offei acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Senegal, highlighting their impressive track record in youth competitions over the past 18 months.

However, he stressed that his team is equally prepared and determined to make their mark on the tournament.

"Senegal is a good team and they did well last year in the U17 and U20 tournaments. They went to the World Cup and got one loss and two draws," Offei acknowledged.

Despite the tough task ahead, Offei emphasized the essence of reaching the semi-finals, affirming that it reflects the team's capability and dedication.

"There is no luck in the semis. To reach the semi-finals means you are doing something right," he stated confidently.

As the Black Satellites continue their preparations, Offei emphasized the importance of staying true to their style of play and focusing on their strengths.

"We have to stay true to ourselves and what we did in the past is to replicate and multiply it," he explained.

"We are improving game by game. We need to be focused on the game at hand against Senegal," he added.