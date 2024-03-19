ModernGhana logo
All African Games: We respect Senegal but we’ll emerge victorious; we trust ourselves — Aaron Essel

Ghana U20 defender Aaron Essel exudes confidence ahead of the Black Satellites' crucial showdown against Senegal in the semi-finals of the All African Games.

As the Bechem United star prepares to take the field in this match, he remains undaunted by the reputation of their opponents, despite Senegal's strong standing in African football.

Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference, Essel expressed his belief in the Ghanaian team's ability to emerge victorious.

"I have been in almost all male national teams and I think it's because of my confidence and the hard work I put in when given the opportunity.

“Even if I get a Black Stars call-up I believe I will have the confidence to play," he affirmed.

While acknowledging the respect they hold for Senegal as formidable opponents, Essel emphasized the trust he places in his teammates to deliver a winning performance.

"We respect every opponent and I have lots of trust in my teammates that irrespective of the opponent, we will emerge victorious," he asserted confidently.

The match against Senegal holds immense importance as both teams vie for a spot in the final of the African Games.

The outcome of this encounter will determine which team progresses to face the winner from the other semi-final clash between Uganda and Congo.

Gideon Afful Amoako
