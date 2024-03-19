ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kobbie Mainoo snubs Black Stars for England’s Three Lions debut

Football News Kobbie Mainoo snubs Black Stars for Englands Three Lions debut
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has made headlines as he snubs the opportunity to represent the Black Stars of Ghana in favor of making his debut for England's Three Lions.

Mainoo, an 18-year-old prodigy, has received his first call-up to the England national team.

The talented youngster, who has been making waves with impressive performances for Manchester United, caught the attention of both the Ghanaian Football Federation and the English Football Association.

Initially, there were hopes within Ghanaian football circles of persuading Mainoo to wear the iconic Black Stars jersey and represent the four-time African champions.

However, despite the efforts made by Ghanaian officials to convince him, Mainoo ultimately made the decision to commit his international future to England.

Having previously represented England at youth levels, Mainoo's decision to join the Three Lions for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium reflects his desire to compete at the highest level of international football.

Despite his decision, it's worth noting that under new FIFA rules, players are still eligible to switch nationalities even after featuring in friendlies.

Meanwhile, Ghana will forge ahead with their international campaign, facing Nigeria and Uganda in the upcoming break in Marrakech, Morocco.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

WR: Ghana Air Force helicopter forced to make emergency landing; no fatalities W/R: Ghana Air Force helicopter forced to make emergency landing; no fatalities

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Anti-gay bill: You cannot tell Parliament not to do its job – Mahama fires Presi...

1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Dennis Miracles Aboagye, 2024 NPP campaign Communications Director ‘NDC's 2015 inflated $1.2bn MoMo interoperability deal points to Mahama as corru...

1 hour ago

Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Letter warning Parliament against transmitting anti-gay bill to Akufo-Addo is a ...

1 hour ago

Were here to play, not to find excuses; the turf is safe to use – African Hockey Chief tells South Africa We’re here to play, not to find excuses; the turf is safe to use – African Hocke...

1 hour ago

I will legalise Okada business, introduce electric motorbikes – Mahama I will legalise ‘Okada’ business, introduce electric motorbikes – Mahama

1 hour ago

Mahama's attack on Agenda 111 is an attack on NDC's own manifesto — Majority Caucus Mahama's attack on Agenda 111 is an attack on NDC's own manifesto — Majority Cau...

2 hours ago

Ghanas economic stability path will be painful – IMF predicts Ghana’s economic stability path will be painful – IMF predicts

2 hours ago

Samira begs Zongo communities to support her husband Bawumia, NPP to break the eight Samira begs Zongo communities to support her husband Bawumia, NPP to break the e...

2 hours ago

More tough times ahead for Ghana's cedi; its 3rd worst currency in Africa More tough times ahead for Ghana's cedi; it’s 3rd worst currency in Africa

Just in....
body-container-line