Kobbie Mainoo snubs Black Stars for England’s Three Lions debut

Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has made headlines as he snubs the opportunity to represent the Black Stars of Ghana in favor of making his debut for England's Three Lions.

Mainoo, an 18-year-old prodigy, has received his first call-up to the England national team.

The talented youngster, who has been making waves with impressive performances for Manchester United, caught the attention of both the Ghanaian Football Federation and the English Football Association.

Initially, there were hopes within Ghanaian football circles of persuading Mainoo to wear the iconic Black Stars jersey and represent the four-time African champions.

However, despite the efforts made by Ghanaian officials to convince him, Mainoo ultimately made the decision to commit his international future to England.

Having previously represented England at youth levels, Mainoo's decision to join the Three Lions for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium reflects his desire to compete at the highest level of international football.

Despite his decision, it's worth noting that under new FIFA rules, players are still eligible to switch nationalities even after featuring in friendlies.

Meanwhile, Ghana will forge ahead with their international campaign, facing Nigeria and Uganda in the upcoming break in Marrakech, Morocco.