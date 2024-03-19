Black Stars commence training ahead of Nigeria, Uganda friendly games [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars has commenced its training camp today in Morocco in preparation for upcoming friendly matches.

Ghana is set to revive its long-standing rivalry with Nigeria on Friday, March 22, followed by a match against Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, both scheduled to take place at the Stade de Marrakech.

These matches are integral to the Black Stars' readiness for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, particularly their encounter with Mali in June of this year.

Following a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the team endured a second consecutive early elimination, hopes are high for a turnaround in fortunes.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) took decisive action by dismissing Chris Hughton as head coach in response to the team's underwhelming showing at the tournament.

Otto Addo, who has returned to lead the Black Stars as head coach on a 34-month contract, alongside Joseph Lauman, Joseph Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda comprising his technical team, will guide the team during these friendly encounters.

Addo has already unveiled a 26-man squad for the matches, albeit without key players Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, and Joseph Paintsil, who are unavailable for various reasons.

Meanwhile, thirteen players assembled at the training camp in Marrakech, Morocco, in preparation for Ghana's upcoming international friendlies.

The players include Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semnyo. Additionally, joining the squad are Kassim Nuhu (called up later), Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Denis Odoi.

The rest of the players are expected to join the camp before the games.