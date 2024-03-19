Black Stars: I want to see improvement against Nigeria and Uganda - Abdul Faisal reacts to Otto Addo's appointment

FIFA Global Football Development Division's high-performance specialist, Faisal Chibsah, has expressed his desire to witness an advancement in the performance of the Black Stars under the guidance of Otto Addo.

Addo, a former Ghanaian international, has been reinstated as the head coach of the senior national team, securing a 34-month contract with a potential extension of 24 months.

Following a disappointing display at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars are eager to bounce back to form as they gear up to face Nigeria and Uganda in international friendly matches at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Anticipating the upcoming fixtures, Faisal emphasized his expectations for enhanced performances from the team in each encounter.

"I want to see improvement after every game. We are playing Nigeria and Uganda in a friendly game and I want to see improvement after every game," he told Asempa FM.

"From game one, I want to see improvement and clarity and I believe that when things are done right, we will get there," he added.

Assisting Otto Addo are Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil as the first and second assistant coaches respectively, with Fatawu Dauda appointed as the goalkeeper's trainer.

The Black Stars are set to renew their historic rivalry with the Super Eagles on Friday, March 22, followed by a clash against Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26.