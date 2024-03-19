Black Stars to open camp today for Nigeria and Uganda friendly games

The Black Stars is set to commence their training camp today in Morocco ahead of their upcoming friendly matches.

Ghana is slated to reignite its historic rivalry with Nigeria on Friday, March 22, followed by a match against Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, both to be held at the Stade de Marrakech.

These matches are integral to the Black Stars' preparations for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, particularly their fixtures against Mali scheduled for June this year.

The team aims to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast, where they endured a second consecutive early elimination during the group stage.

Following this setback, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) relieved Chris Hughton of his coaching duties.

Leading the team for the friendly encounters is Otto Addo, who has been reappointed as the Black Stars coach under a 34-month contract. Assisting him are Joseph Lauman, Joseph Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda, who form part of his technical staff.

Addo has already unveiled a 26-man squad for the matches. However, notable absentees include Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, and Joseph Paintsil, each sidelined for various reasons.