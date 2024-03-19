Igor Tudor: Lazio appoint Croatian manager as Maurizio Sarri's successor

Lazio have named Croatian Igor Tudor as their new manager after Maurizio Sarri's resignation.

Sarri, 65, stepped down from his position on Wednesday after a fifth defeat in six games.

Assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday's 3-2 win at Frosinone.

Tudor, 45, spent last season with Marseille, finishing third in Ligue 1, and has managed Udinese and Hellas Verona in Serie A.

He also played in the Italian top flight for Juventus between 1998 and 2007.

Tudor's first game in charge is on 30 March when Lazio, ninth in Serie A with a four-point gap to the European qualifying places, host Juventus.

They also face Juve in the two-legged semi-finals of the Italian Cup next month.