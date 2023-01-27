NBA: Golden State Warriors host Raptors as Miami Heat travel to Hornets

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2022-23 season will continue through the week of Friday 27 January to Thursday 2 February 2023.

The first live NBA game this week comes from the Footprint Center in Arizona, as the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks on the morning of Friday 27 January (05:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

The Suns have struggled with squad-crippling injuries in recent weeks, but coach Monty Williams believes their present hardship will pay off later in the season: “I started quoting Teddy Roosevelt about the man in the arena, that’s who matters and it’s during these moments that you have to go like this and I saw that from our group.”

He added, “That is why it can tend to get frustrating because we believe so much in our group. We know the culture and the things we have to go by to contribute to the team. When we do that, we do not get the dub, it can sit on our shoulders a bit.”

The morning of Saturday 28 January sees the Toronto Raptors head to San Francisco for a clash with the Golden State Warriors (05:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Raptors star Pascal Siakim has paid tribute to coach Nick Nurse, who has given him the freedom to grow into his potential: “He kind of allowed me to go out there and get rebounds, push it … that free-flowing kind of basketball. That kind of made me who I am as a player,” said the Cameroonian.

Saturday evening then features the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center (22:00 LIVE on ESPN 2). The final NBA game for the weekend pits the Charlotte Hornets against the Miami Heat at the Spectrum Center on the evening of Sunday 29 January (22:00 LIVE on ESPN 2).

Heat centre/power forward Bam Adebayo has revealed how he has managed to balance racking up career-high scoring stats, while also being a facilitator for his teammates: "It’s about reading the defense. That’s the biggest thing. You don’t want to have bad possessions where you just go one-on-one hard or make a shot harder than it’s supposed to be," explained Adebayo.

"You want to get an easy shot. I’m reading the game in that sense. We have a great point guard in Kyle Lowry. But in a sense, I also run point guard. So, I talk to Kyle about the flow of the game, how he’s reading things and looking at the clock. It’s those little things I’m paying attention to so I can manipulate the game."

NBA Regular Season broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 27 January

05:00: Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks – LIVE on ESPN 2

Saturday 28 January

05:00: Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors – LIVE on ESPN 2

22:00: Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets – LIVE on ESPN

Sunday 29 January