NBA: LeBron James scores season-high 48 points in Los Angeles Lakers win

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to help Los Angeles Lakers past Houston Rockets and further close in on the all-time NBA points record.

James has now passed 35 points in five of his past seven games and was his team's top scorer in the 140-132 win.

He has 38,072 career points, 315 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 51 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the final 64 seconds, as they won 130-118 at Charlotte Hornets.

Tatum now holds the franchise record for regular-season games with 50 or more points, with five.

Boston have won seven matches in a row and extended their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 41 points as Golden State Warriors beat Washington Wizards 127-118.

Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning run to 10 games with a dominant 136-106 win at Phoenix Suns, and are second in the Western Conference behind Denver Nuggets.

