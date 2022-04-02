Atebubu-Amantin MCE honoured

The Ambassadors for Peace and Justice Foundation-Ghana has conferred awards on both the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive and the Municipal Assembly for outstanding performances for the year 2019-2020 at a ceremony in Atebubu.

The Non-Governmental Organization which was formed in 2013 with the objective of working to promote peace, unity, justice and transparency presented its ‘Top Most National Citizen’s Award’ to Hon. Edward Owusu for emerging the second national best performing District Chief Executive in Ghana.

The assembly also received an award for emerging the second best assembly countrywide for the same period.

A citation accompanying the award presented by Mohammed Basir Tijani, President of the foundation read, “ Through your hard work, numerous projects on sanitation, roads, security, education, potable water, agriculture, communication and other development initiatives have been undertaken. Your zeal to develop your municipality and improve upon the well-being of your constituents is remarkable and makes you the second most outstanding DCE in Ghana."

Responding to the awards, Hon. Edward Owusu thanked the organizers for the recognition and said the achievement could not have been realized without the support of members of the two traditional authorities in the municipality. He thanked members of the general assembly as well as staff for the hard work adding that this should spur them on for the ultimate subsequently.

Nana Ofori Yeboah II, Twafohene of the Atebubu traditional area compared the recipient to his predecessors and said the award did not come to him as a surprise given the hard work done by the MCE since his assumption of office in 2017.

Present were the Municipal Coordinating Director Mr. Joseph Tang, the Presiding Member of the assembly Hon. Najat Ibrahim, Assembly members, heads of department and religious leaders.

The function was chaired by Nana Barima Osei Poku, acting President of the Amantin Traditional Council.