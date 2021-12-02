ModernGhana logo
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo hits 40 points to lead Milwaukee Bucks past Charlotte Hornets

By BBC
Basketball Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Valuable Player award in 2019 and 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit 40 points and made the game winner with two seconds left to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Bucks came from 18 points down to lead by three late on, but Hornets guard LaMelo Ball tied the game.

Antetokounmpo drove and hit a deft lay-up, before Charlotte's Miles Bridges heaved a shot from halfway that rolled around the rim and bounced out.

The reigning NBA champion Bucks have now won six consecutive games at home.

It is the third time that Antetokounmpo, who also had 12 rebounds and nine assists, has scored 40 or more points in a game this season.

Only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, with four, has done so more often.

Ball scored a career-high 36 points for the Hornets, alongside nine assists and five rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured an away win over the Miami Heat for the first time in almost 12 years, with a 111-85 victory.

Kevin Love hit 22 points for the Cavs, whose previous win in Miami was on January 25 2010 prior to a 20-game losing streak there.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, but could not prevent the Denver Nuggets from falling to a 108-103 defeat by the Orlando Magic.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young hit 33 points, his fifth game scoring 30 or more points in a row, to lead his side to a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107, the Boston Celtics edged past the Philadelphia 76ers 88-87, the Houston Rockets secured a 114-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 139-107.

