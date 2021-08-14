Retract, apologise to Mahama for 'no President has ever visited my palace' comment — Berekum Youth to Paramount Chief

The Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum are asking their Paramount Chief, Nana Dr. Amankonah Diawuo II to retract and apologise for wrongfully stating that no President has ever visited his palace ever since he sat on the throne.

The Paramount Chief on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, is reported to have stated that, "since he assumed office as the paramount Chief of Berekum traditional area, no President has visited his palace."

He said this when President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

The Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum says the claim by the Paramount Chief is untrue.

According to the youth, in 2016, former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Berekum traditional area to commission a 16 million dollar water project.

As a result, they are calling on Nana Dr. Amankonah Diawuo II not only to set the record straight by retracting his statement but to also offer an apology to redeem the image of the people of Berekum.

“…we therefore call on our Nana Manhene of Berekum traditional area to come out to retract and apologize to the Former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, and the good people of Berekum, who are concerned about the development of Berekum,” Asare Emmanuel who is Convenor for the Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum told journalists at a press conference.

He added, “This, we believe, will serve in the maximum interest of Berekum, in order not for any group of people to erroneously associate our reverend Paramount Chief and the entire Berekum with any political coloration which may have dire consequences on the general development of Berekum in future.”

Below is the full speech read by Asare Emmanuel at the press conference:

PRESS CONFERENCE ADDRESSED BY CONCERNED CITIZENS AND THE YOUTH OF BEREKUM REGARDING THE MISLEADING STATEMENT MADE BY NANA DR AMANKONAH DIAWUO II, THE PARAMOUNT CHIEF OF BEREKUM, ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021.

Friends from the media, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum, I warmly welcome you to this brief but important press conference, which is intended to appeal to our Paramount Chief to publicly establish the facts about his claims as made on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 for future records.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum have taken notice of a statement made by our Paramount Chief of Berekum, for which reason, has generated a lot of reactions on both traditional and social media platforms.

The Paramount Chief, Nana Dr. Amankonah Diawuo II, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, made a categorical statement that "since he assumed office as the paramount Chief of Berekum traditional area, no President has visited his palace". This was made known when the president H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

Friends from the media, ladies and gentlemen, this unfortunate statement, made by the Paramount Chief, has courted several resentments from the general public, especially, after people have widely circulated video evidence and news reportage from some prominent online portals like graphiconline.com, ghanaweb.com and myjoyonline.com, giving contrary accounts to debunk the claim by our Paramount Chief, Nana Dr. Amankonah Diawuo II.

As Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum, we want to take this opportunity to appeal to our Paramount Chief to set the records straight in order to redeemed the image of the good people of Berekum.

It could be recalled that on the year 2016, the former president H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Berekum traditional area for the commissioning of a 16 million dollar water project for the good people of Berekum and it's environs. On that occasion, the paramount Chief, Nana Dr Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II recommended President Mahama for such a project and even thanked him for giving the people of Berekum the best ever MCE in the person of Hon.Opoku Boakye-Yiadom.

With these glaring facts and evidence, we therefore call on our Nana Manhene of Berekum traditional area to come out to retract and apologize to the Former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, and the good people of Berekum, who are concerned about the development of Berekum

This, we believe, will serve in the maximum interest of Berekum, in order not for any group of people to erroneously associate our reverend Paramount Chief and the entire Berekum with any political coloration which may have dire consequences on the general development of Berekum in future.

Ladies and gentlemen, on this humble note, the Concerned Citizens and Youth of Berekum, duly call on our Paramount Chief, Nana Dr. Amankonah Diawuo II, to do us the honour, to publicly state the records straight as it is and do us the honor, to publicly state the records straight as it is for future references.

Long live Berekum

Long live us all

Thank you.

Convenor:

Asare Emmanuel

Contacts:

0541478071

0208573983