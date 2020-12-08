Isaac Koomson optimistic of winning upcoming GHALCA election to unseat Kudjoe Fianoo

Management Member of Aduana Stars, Isaac Koomson has expressed optimism in his chances of winning the upcoming Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections.

According to him, current GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has performed abysmally in the last four years and will be rejected in his quest to seek for another four years.

“I am highly optimistic of victory in the upcoming GHALCA elections judging from Kudjoe Fianoo's poor records,” Isaac Koomson, told Sikka FM in an interview.

The aspiring GHALCA chairman is one of many who have not been impressed with the work of Kudjoe Fianoo in the last four years.

While some believe the former Ashanti Gold SC Chief Executive Officer has not fought for the interest of clubs during his tenure, others also say GHALCA under Kudjoe Fianoo has not been transparent in its dealings.

Nonetheless, Kudjoe Fianoo remains confident of his chances in the elections scheduled for January 2021 and says he will win to stay on as chairman of GHALCA.