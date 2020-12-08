ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Football News

Isaac Koomson optimistic of winning upcoming GHALCA election to unseat Kudjoe Fianoo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Aduana Stars management member Isaac Koomson
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020
Aduana Stars management member Isaac Koomson

Management Member of Aduana Stars, Isaac Koomson has expressed optimism in his chances of winning the upcoming Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections.

According to him, current GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has performed abysmally in the last four years and will be rejected in his quest to seek for another four years.

“I am highly optimistic of victory in the upcoming GHALCA elections judging from Kudjoe Fianoo's poor records,” Isaac Koomson, told Sikka FM in an interview.

The aspiring GHALCA chairman is one of many who have not been impressed with the work of Kudjoe Fianoo in the last four years.

While some believe the former Ashanti Gold SC Chief Executive Officer has not fought for the interest of clubs during his tenure, others also say GHALCA under Kudjoe Fianoo has not been transparent in its dealings.

Nonetheless, Kudjoe Fianoo remains confident of his chances in the elections scheduled for January 2021 and says he will win to stay on as chairman of GHALCA.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line