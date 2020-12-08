Kudjoe Fianoo explains why he is re-contesting for GHALCA chairman positon

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo has indicated that he is seeking another term to ensure he is able to achieve more for the association.

Having served in the last four years, the former CEO of Ashanti Gold SC has in the past year come under serious allegations and criticism.

While some accuse Kudjoe Fianoo of not fighting for the interest of clubs, others also rage that GHALCA under his watch has been run with no transparency.

Despite the allegations, the experienced football administrator is determined to win the upcoming GHALCA elections to serve for another term.

According to Mr. Fianoo, his first term has seen many interruptions by conditions beyond control. He is however hopeful of doing more for the association if given the mandate for a second term.

“Our term has been interrupted by uncertainties like Anas expose and COVID-19 which hasn't made our administration as smooth as expected.

“Four years is good but not enough to achieve all that's why I am asking for another four years,” Kudjoe Fianoo said in an interview with Sikka FM.

In the upcoming elections scheduled for January, Kudjoe Fianoo will be faced with strong opposition from Aduana Stars management member Isaac Koomson.