ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Football News

Kudjoe Fianoo explains why he is re-contesting for GHALCA chairman positon

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020
GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo has indicated that he is seeking another term to ensure he is able to achieve more for the association.

Having served in the last four years, the former CEO of Ashanti Gold SC has in the past year come under serious allegations and criticism.

While some accuse Kudjoe Fianoo of not fighting for the interest of clubs, others also rage that GHALCA under his watch has been run with no transparency.

Despite the allegations, the experienced football administrator is determined to win the upcoming GHALCA elections to serve for another term.

According to Mr. Fianoo, his first term has seen many interruptions by conditions beyond control. He is however hopeful of doing more for the association if given the mandate for a second term.

“Our term has been interrupted by uncertainties like Anas expose and COVID-19 which hasn't made our administration as smooth as expected.

“Four years is good but not enough to achieve all that's why I am asking for another four years,” Kudjoe Fianoo said in an interview with Sikka FM.

In the upcoming elections scheduled for January, Kudjoe Fianoo will be faced with strong opposition from Aduana Stars management member Isaac Koomson.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line