2020 WAFU: We are in Benin to quality for U-20 AFCON – Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie

The captain for the Black Satellites team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says the team is determined to seal qualification to the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the end of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Ghana U-20 team is currently in Benin where they are participating in this year’s WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations Tournament.

On Wednesday, the team will face off with Nigeria in a Group B encounter that will serve as their first match of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has noted that the team wants to enjoy success after receiving the necessary support from the country to ensure they have a good preparation.

“It’s time for the team to give back what the country has given them in terms of preparations,” the Black Satellites captain said.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh continued, “We are here in Benin to do one thing; that is, qualify for next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania and then to the World Cup in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, the Satellites captain is urging Ghanaians to continue supporting the team and remember them in prayer.