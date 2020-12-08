ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.12.2020 Football News

2020 WAFU: We are in Benin to quality for U-20 AFCON – Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020
Ghana U-20 captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

The captain for the Black Satellites team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh says the team is determined to seal qualification to the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the end of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Ghana U-20 team is currently in Benin where they are participating in this year’s WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations Tournament.

On Wednesday, the team will face off with Nigeria in a Group B encounter that will serve as their first match of the tournament.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has noted that the team wants to enjoy success after receiving the necessary support from the country to ensure they have a good preparation.

“It’s time for the team to give back what the country has given them in terms of preparations,” the Black Satellites captain said.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh continued, “We are here in Benin to do one thing; that is, qualify for next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania and then to the World Cup in Indonesia.”

Meanwhile, the Satellites captain is urging Ghanaians to continue supporting the team and remember them in prayer.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line