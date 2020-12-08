ModernGhanalogo

08.12.2020 Football News

CAF Champions League: Date for Asante Kotoko’s clash against Al Hilal revealed

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN DEC 8, 2020

Asante Kotoko will face off with Al Hilal in the next round of the CAF Champions League competition after eliminating Mauritania Champions FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage.

The Ghana Premier League record holders are determined to excel in the 2020/2021 edition of the CAF Champions League after being given the nod by the GFA to represent the West African country.

In the preliminary stage where Asante Kotoko locked horns with FC Noaudhibou, the team drew 1-1 in the first leg before being declared 2-0 winners of the second leg on the back of controversy created by the opponent.

Now into the next round, the Porcupine Warriors club has been paired against Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

The first leg of the tie will be played on 22nd/23rd December 2020 in Ghana, possibly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After that meeting, Asante Kotoko will have time to prepare for the second leg on 5th/6th January 2021.

A win over the two legs will be crucial to help Asante Kotoko achieve its goal of getting to the Group stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition
