08.12.2020 Athletics

GOC President calls for unity and peace ahead of 2023 African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called on Ghanaians, especially the youth to ensure peace and unity before, during and after the 2020 General Elections.

He said the youth play a big role in socio-economic development, as they are the driving force and most are into sports and entertainment.

He urged them to look at the bigger picture of Ghana and contribute positively to the electoral process for free and fair elections.

According to Ben Nunoo Mensah, the IOC and its partners are making all efforts for the next Olympic Games in 2021 in Japan to be successful and memorable.

He said Ghana must also be able to host the 2023 African Games in grand style.

He said the media have to support the LOC to achieve the objectives and goal by encouraging corporate Ghana to consider the Games as a big event.
