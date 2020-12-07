ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Football News

Caleb Ekuban’s equalizer earn point for Trabzonspor in draw against Sivasspor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban celebrating after scoring against Sivasspor
Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban celebrating after scoring against Sivasspor

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban scored for his Trabzonspor side on Monday evening when the team drew 1-1 against Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The highly-rated attacker was handed a starting role to feature for his team today when they hosted the Matchday 11 opponent of the 2020/2021 Turkish top-flight league at the Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu.

In what served as the player’s 6th appearance of the campaign, Caleb Ekuban dazzled with his attacking play and managed to score in the 45th minute to give his team the lead after he was assisted by Abdulkadir Omur.

With the lead at the break, Trabzonspor hoped to hold on to amass all three points at the end of the 90 minutes. Unfortunately for them, Sivasspor put up a good fight in the second half to merit a point.

The visitors defended very well after recess and saw their efforts paying off in the 76th minute when Hakan Arslan found the back of the net.

Going on to last the entire duration of the encounter against Sivasspor, Caleb Ekuban finished with a high rating of 7.4 from SofaScore for the impressive statistics behind his performance.

Caleb Ekuban, 26, now has two goals to his name this season and will be key for Trabzonspor through this season’s Turkish Super Lig season.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

