ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Football News

Egyptian club Ceramica Cleopatra FC register Ghanaian trio for 20/21 season

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Egyptian club Ceramica Cleopatra FC register Ghanaian trio for 20/21 season
Listen to article

Egyptian Premier League side, Ceramica Cleopatra FC have registered three Ghanaian players for the upcoming 2020/2021 football season.

The club recently gained promotion to play in the Egyptian Premier League and are determined to keep hold of that status at the end of the upcoming campaign.

In line with that, the team has over the last few months been securing the services of top players to strengthen their squad.

Ahead of the opening weekend of the new Egyptian Premier League season, Ceramica Cleopatra FC has today unveiled the Ghanaian trio of Maxwell Baakoh, Kwame Bonsu, and Winful Cobbinah.

Winful Cobbinah joined the team from KF Tirana while Maxwell Baakoh and Kwame Bonsu signed for the side after ending their respective stay with Asante Kotoko and Esperance de Tunis.

The trio has been registered by the club for the new season alongside other new signings including Mohamed Ibrahim, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho, and Ragab.

127202091603-qulwoba442-0c207c69b6874bcfbf206a034c815a68

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line