Egyptian club Ceramica Cleopatra FC register Ghanaian trio for 20/21 season

Egyptian Premier League side, Ceramica Cleopatra FC have registered three Ghanaian players for the upcoming 2020/2021 football season.

The club recently gained promotion to play in the Egyptian Premier League and are determined to keep hold of that status at the end of the upcoming campaign.

In line with that, the team has over the last few months been securing the services of top players to strengthen their squad.

Ahead of the opening weekend of the new Egyptian Premier League season, Ceramica Cleopatra FC has today unveiled the Ghanaian trio of Maxwell Baakoh, Kwame Bonsu, and Winful Cobbinah.

Winful Cobbinah joined the team from KF Tirana while Maxwell Baakoh and Kwame Bonsu signed for the side after ending their respective stay with Asante Kotoko and Esperance de Tunis.

The trio has been registered by the club for the new season alongside other new signings including Mohamed Ibrahim, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho, and Ragab.