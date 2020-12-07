ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Football News

Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

By Reuters
Ronaldo and Messi
Ronaldo and Messi

Lionel Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has enthralled football for the better part of a decade, and the pair will duel for potentially the final time when Barcelona host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The two titans of the modern game, who split ownership of the Ballon d'Or between 2008-2017, were the talismans of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid until Ronaldo left the Spanish capital for Juventus in 2018.

After the Portuguese forward arrived from Manchester United in 2009, El Clasico became synonymous with his rivalry with Barcelona captain Messi.

Since Ronaldo's departure, the fixture has lost some of its glamour, leaving the football world eager for the pair to be pitted against each other again.

Those hopes were frustrated earlier in the group phase, with Ronaldo missing Barcelona's 2-0 win in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19. Messi scored with a penalty. They are poised to meet again this week.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 from Group G but Juventus can overtake Barcelona if they win at Camp Nou by three goals or more, or by any two-goal margin other than 2-0.

Ronaldo and Messi are in the latter phases of their careers, at 35 and 33 respectively, but both retain their elite status.

Messi has six Ballons d'Or to his name and is the current holder, while Ronaldo finished third in the 2019 awards, boasting five.
