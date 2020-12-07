Ghana forward Francis Narh named Slavia Mozyr 'Player of the Season'

Listen to article

Ghanaian forward Francis Narh has been named as the overall best player of Slavia Mozyr at the end of the 2020 Belarusian Premier League season.

The exciting forward has been key for his club throughout the season and played an integral role to help the team finish 9th on the standings of the division.

In the season, the former Tema Youth star picked up 3 ‘Player of the Month’ awards, with his goals and performances in games helping Slavia Mozyr to amass crucial points.

Finishing the season as one of the shortlisted players for the ‘Player of the Season’ award, Francis Narh has picked up the accolade after earning the highest percentage of the casted votes.

Francis Narh, 26, in the season, scored six goals and provided one assist after featuring in 29 games for Slavia Mozyr in the Belarusian Premier League.

