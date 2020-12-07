ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
07.12.2020 Boxing

Boxing legend Mayweather to fight Youtuber Paul in 'exhibition'

By BBC
Floyd Mayweather's last official fight was a 10th-round victory over Conor McGregor in 2017
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020
Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, has announced he will take on YouTuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.

American Mayweather, 43, ended his career unbeaten in 50 bouts.

He last fought in 2017, beating MMA star Conor McGregor in one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

Paul, 25, has fought once professionally, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.

There has been speculation the fight would be agreed for several months and American Paul, who has more than 22 million subscribers on Youtube, has taunted Mayweather on several occasions, with the pair exchanging insults on social media.

Last week, Logan's younger brother Jake, also a famous influencer, fought on the bill of the Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr exhibition in Los Angeles, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

The fight, which will take place on 20 February and is likely to draw huge pay-per-view numbers, is the latest chance for Mayweather to take on an opponent beyond the traditional boxing world.

In December 2018, he needed just 140 seconds to beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing bout worth a reported $9m (£6.7m).

