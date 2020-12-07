ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Football News

Ghanaian clubs advocate for peace to prevail in 2020 General Election

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian top-flight side, Hearts of Oak have joined a host of other clubs to advocate for peace to prevail in the 2020 General Election.

Today, the entire populace is focused on the general election being held across the country for registered eligible voters to vote to elect their preferred President and Members of Parliament to serve for the next four years.

Preview to the tension around elections, Ghana Premier League clubs and other lower-tier sides have urged their numerous followers to keep the peace during and after the exercise.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has joined in to preach peace during and after today’s general election.
