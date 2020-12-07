Asamoah Gyan preach peace as Ghana hold general election today

Listen to article

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah has called for peace during and after the general elections being held today.

The West African country is at the polls today with eligible registered voters casting their votes to elect a president and Members of Parliament to serve for the next four years.

As the exercise takes shape, Asamoah Gyan has through a post on his Twitter page preached peach as he joins millions of other people to trumpet the need to avoid any form of violence.

“We have done it before, we are a shinning star of African democracy, we have another opportunity to deepen our democracy. I Love Ghana, You Love Ghana, let’s do it once again. God bless us all,” a post on the Twitter page of the Legon Cities FC striker reads.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Black Satellites team, as well as clubs in the country have also advocated for peace in this year’s general elections.