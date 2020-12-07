Ghana Players Abroad: Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew lead top-rated players from the weekend

Listen to article

After another weekend of packed action of football, Modernghana Sports with the help of top statistics providers, SofaScore brings to you the top-rated Ghanaian players that featured for their teams abroad.

With a score of 8.4, nimble-footed winger Samuel Owusu emerged as the top-rated Ghanaian players for the past weekend.

The Black Stars asset was in action for his Al-Ahli outfit on Saturday and dazzled with his performance as he netted a brace in the first half against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League.

Due to an illness, he came off at the break in a game that saw his team losing 4-3 to Damac FC at the end of the 90 minutes. Even with the 45 minutes he played, Samuel Owusu’s class on the pitch proved why he is touted as a key asset for his national team.

Detailed match stats of the winger against Damac FC below:

Later on that Saturday, an outstanding Andre Ayew performance inspired Swansea City to cruise to a 2-0 win against Luton Town in the English Championship.

On the Matchday, the Ghana captain assisted Connor Roberts to give the Swans the lead before finding the back of the net himself in the dying minutes of the second half to seal all 3 points for Swansea City.

For his displays, the former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner merited a rating of 8.2 from SofaScore.

Below is Andre Ayew’s detailed match stats against Luton:

Making up the top five rated Ghana players abroad list, Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ntim, and Jonathan Mensah join Andre Ayew and Samuel Owusu after putting up fine displays for their respective clubs over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Ghanaian players including Alexander Djiku, Bernard Mensah, Isaac Atanga, Harrison Afful, Thomas Partey, and a host of others were in action for their various clubs.