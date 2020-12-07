Defender Mohammed Salisu could make Southampton debut against Brighton today

Listen to article

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu could make his Southampton debut against Brighton today.

The enterprising centre back who joined the Saints in the summer transfer window from Spanish side Real Valladolid has failed to make a single appearance for the club due to minor injury.

But the young defender is in line for his first appearance of the season tonight at the Amex Park according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"Ings [Danny Ings] and Reddy [Nathan Redmond] are starting to train now and this week will be part of the sessions and then we will have a look how competitive they are," Hasenhuttl told the club's website.

"Sali [Salisu] is also a step further forward in his development, so we have a few more alternatives in the future and this is good.

"All of these players it is possible they are in the squad on Monday. We will have a look for whom it is possible and for whom it is too early.

"Now is the busiest time of the year, and in the beginning of this time we seem to have everybody back and fit in the team and we need everybody now, this is for sure, because now becomes a busy time."