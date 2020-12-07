ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Football News

Samsunspor: Edwin Gyasi to start against Menemenspor  Belediyespor on Tuesday

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Edwin Gyasi trains with Samsunspor teammates
Edwin Gyasi trains with Samsunspor teammates

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi is set to be handed a starting role against Menemenspor Belediyespor in the TFF League 1.

Samsunspor will host Menemenspor at the Canik 19 May Stadium on Tuesday evening.

And the exciting forward who has been on a fine form will be hoping to maintain his impressive start at the club.

Gyasi who is one of the trusted players at the club is expected to play a huge role at the club in their bid to qualify for the Turkish SuperLig next season.

The former CSKA Sofia starman has scored once in the ongoing season.

Samsunspor are currently occupying the 5th position on the league log with 20 points after 11 matches played.
