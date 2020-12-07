Sky Sports pundits slam Thomas Partey after Arsenal 2-0 lose to Tottenham Hotspurs

Thomas Partey has been slammed by Sky Sports pundits following Arsenal 2-0 lose to London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

The Ghana international who passed a late fitness test and was named in teh starting XI of the team.

However, Partey was spotted being pushed back to the pitch after he walked off to track back in Spurs second goal build-up.

However, Alex Scott, who is a former Arsenal Womens team defender and now a pundit at Sky said the former Atletico Madrid ace should have stayed on the pitch instead of walking off.

"Even if you've got an injury you wait, you don't leave your position," she said.

"The fact that Arteta is pushing you to get back in because you have left that space makes it easier for Tottenham to expose you how they have, how easily they have broken down Arsenal."

Graeme Souness, who was also in the studios of Sky for the game also questioned why Partey walk off.

"Big players, leaders don't allow that to happen on the football pitch," he said.

"If he's injured, he's injured. He's screaming at people.

"If you look at Xhaka, as a holding central midfield player, I don't what Xhaka is, it's been about six-seven years - I'm not quite sure what he is, the alarm bells are ringing. We're going forward, all the time looking over you're shoulder where we're vulnerable. They're just empty.

"Lo Celso picks it up, on you go 2-0."