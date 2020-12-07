ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Boxing

Patrick Allotey to thrill at Idrowhyt on Boxing Day

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Patrick Allotey to thrill at Idrowhyt on Boxing Day
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Former WBO Africa super welterweight champion, Patrick Allotey (40 - 4 - 0) will be in the ring to box against Victus Kemavor (15 - 3 - 0) at the Idrowhyt Events Centre (Dansoman) on Boxing Day, December 26.

Allotey also called ‘Arrow’ says he has not been himself since he had a problem at the Accra Sports Stadium with a football fan and promised to use the occasion to thrill special guests and patrons.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic affected boxing in a big way, so he is glad that after 9 months the game is coming back in Ghana.

He thanked managers of Cabic Promotions, Messrs Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and Ellis Quaye for their support, encouragement and motivation.

He also thanked the media, those who love him and those who hate him, but hoped to return to the world stage to have another crack at the world title.

He promised to put up a good show on the bill dubbed ‘Boxing Day Rumble’.

His last fight was on 14th September, 2019 when he lost the world title opportunity against the tough champion Jaime Munguia at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, the USA for the World Boxing Organisation World Super Welter Title.

Other boxers on the bill are Emmanuel Quaye, Yusif Seidu and Michael Pappoe.

According to Jingles, marketing manager of Idrowhyt and Cabic, the promotion is strictly by invitation and the main boxing arena will be crowd-free for only media and ring officials, with the few guests on the terrace.

Meanwhile, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office assured that all Covid-19 tests and protocols will be observed.

The promotion which has been approved by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is a collaboration between Box Office / Cabic Promotions and sponsored by Idrowhyt Events Centre.
More Boxing
Modern Ghana Links
Ghanaian boxer Manyo Plange rated number 2 by WBA
02.01.2021 | Boxing
Isaac Aryee comes back with R5 TKO victory
01.01.2021 | Boxing
Alfred ‘Bukom Bomber’ Lamptey wins again on Ace Power Promotions Bill
01.01.2021 | Boxing
Twellium Industrial supports Ghana Amateur Boxing
31.12.2020 | Boxing
I’ll be World Champion again - Joseph Agbeko vows
25.12.2020 | Boxing
Media hail GBA for surviving Covid-19
25.12.2020 | Boxing
GBA President commends collaboration by promoters
25.12.2020 | Boxing
John Laryea is New Ghana National Featherweight Champion
25.12.2020 | Boxing
Joseph Agbeko to spice boxing day rumble at Idrowhyt Events Centre
22.12.2020 | Boxing
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line