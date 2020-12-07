Patrick Allotey to thrill at Idrowhyt on Boxing Day

Former WBO Africa super welterweight champion, Patrick Allotey (40 - 4 - 0) will be in the ring to box against Victus Kemavor (15 - 3 - 0) at the Idrowhyt Events Centre (Dansoman) on Boxing Day, December 26.

Allotey also called ‘Arrow’ says he has not been himself since he had a problem at the Accra Sports Stadium with a football fan and promised to use the occasion to thrill special guests and patrons.

He added that the Covid-19 pandemic affected boxing in a big way, so he is glad that after 9 months the game is coming back in Ghana.

He thanked managers of Cabic Promotions, Messrs Ivan Bruce Cudjoe and Ellis Quaye for their support, encouragement and motivation.

He also thanked the media, those who love him and those who hate him, but hoped to return to the world stage to have another crack at the world title.

He promised to put up a good show on the bill dubbed ‘Boxing Day Rumble’.

His last fight was on 14th September, 2019 when he lost the world title opportunity against the tough champion Jaime Munguia at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, the USA for the World Boxing Organisation World Super Welter Title.

Other boxers on the bill are Emmanuel Quaye, Yusif Seidu and Michael Pappoe.

According to Jingles, marketing manager of Idrowhyt and Cabic, the promotion is strictly by invitation and the main boxing arena will be crowd-free for only media and ring officials, with the few guests on the terrace.

Meanwhile, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office assured that all Covid-19 tests and protocols will be observed.

The promotion which has been approved by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is a collaboration between Box Office / Cabic Promotions and sponsored by Idrowhyt Events Centre.