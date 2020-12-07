ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Boxing

Ghana Kick boxers mourn Col. John Sharp

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Kickboxers in Ghana are mourning their former president Col. John Sharp.

Former GKBA President Col. John Sharp, 86 was reported dead on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He was a keen sports enthusiast who contributed massively to Ghana Amateur Boxing and kickboxing.

He was a member of AIBA, the international amateur boxing association, and also held a position as president of the Ghana Kickboxing Association.

He encouraged many boxers in the amateur ranks, especially soldiers. He also tasked the media to promote sports, especially boxing and kickboxing.

During his time, many kickboxers were able to travel out to fight outside Ghana and they won many titles.

Nii Adote Dzata, former president of the GKBA, Mr Yoofi Boham, former vice president and Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai president of the Pro Fighting Factory paid tributes saying he contributed to sports in Ghana. He was born in 1934.

The entire Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, Ghana Kickboxing Association and Friends of Boxing have sent their condolences. May he rest in peace.
