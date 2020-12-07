Cabic Promotions Brings back boxing at Idrowhyt Events Centre with Boxing Day rumble

Cabic Promotions & Management, the award-winning boxing promoters in Ghana are poised to stage the first post-Covid-19 professional bill on December 26, 2020, in collaboration with Box Office Promotions at the newly opened Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman.

The main bout on the Boxing Day Rumble will involve former top world-rated and WBO Africa Champion, Patrick Allotey against Volta region-based Victus Kemavor and a super welterweight contest.

Kemavor, who has a record of 15 fights with 12 wins and three defeats said he will only respect Allotey outside the ring, but in the ring, it will be a different story. He promised not to disgrace himself and his gym, Remember Boxing Club at Aflao.

Allotey on the other hand said he has been starved of boxing for the past nine months and also promised to give guests and patrons a memorable Boxing Day.

Also on the bill, Emmanuel Quaye will take on Ben Ankrah in another super welterweight clash over 8 rounds.

Crack boxers like Michael Pappoe, amazing young super featherweight Yusif Seidu and a UK based boxer will thrill the few invited guests.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office said all participants in the bouts will be subjected to Covid-19 test.

He disclosed that they have written to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and health authorities to support them to undertake the tests to revive the sport.

Mr. Ellis Quaye, a director of Cabic expressed that boxing is a sport and big business, so those who invest in it must be supported by the government.

He appealed to the media to check their facts before publishing, not to discourage promoters from helping talented boxers.

Mr Ivan Bruce Cudjoe, CEO of Cabic Promotions who addressed the press conference to announce the bouts said Covid-19 held back boxing, but they are back to revive the sport and entertain a few guests.

He revealed that Cabic is out to aid boxers, but like tomatoes, not all would be good as some may overripe and rot, so they have decided to work with disciplined boxers and put Ghana on the world map in boxing.

“We are on a new journey again and we have leant our lessons from managing heavyweight boxer, Harrison Lartey and hope to work with Allotey, Quaye and others to deliver attractive boxing packages to Ghanaians,” he said.

Gideon Jingles, the marketing manager of Cabic hinted that Idrowhyt Events Centre is sponsoring the programme which is exclusively for invited patrons.