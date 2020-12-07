Jonathan Mensah provides assist to help Columbus Crew to lift MLS Eastern Conference title

Listen to article

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah provided a crucial assist on Sunday evening to help his Columbus Crew outfit to defeat New England Revolution to lift the 2020 MLS Eastern Conference title.

The experienced centre-back has been unplayable all campaign and was key to the success of the team in the regular season.

Having qualified to the playoff, the Ohio-based club has never looked back but continued to put up resilient performances in the quest to enjoy cup success.

Today, the team faced off with New England Revolution at the Mapfre Stadium to fight for the Eastern Conference title.

With a starting role in his centre-back position, Jonathan Mensah put up a rock-solid performance at the back to ensure his team completely shut out the opponent.

In the 59th minute, the experienced defender assisted Artur to score what will go on to be the decisive goal to hand Columbus Crew the needed victory to emerge as champions of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Assessing the performance of Jonathan Mensah, he merited a high rating of 7.5 from SofaScore on the back of an outstanding outing that saw him making as many as 9 clearances while winning seven out of 10 aerial duels.

www.sofascore.com

For Jonathan Mensah’s compatriot Harrison Afful, he also lasted the entire duration of the victory in his right-back role.

The pacey veteran dazzled in defense as well and finished with three interceptions, one clearance, as he earned a SofaScore rating of 7.3.

www.sofascore.com

Up next for Columbus Crew, the team is set to face the winner of the Western Conference final between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United FC in the grand finale of the 2020 MLS season.