06.12.2020 Football News

Ghana's Abdul Mumin stars as  Vitória S.C. beat Portimonense S.C.

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Abdul Mumin
Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian international, Abdul Mumin starred in Vitória S.C. win against Portimonense S.C. in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The Black and Whites hosted Portuguese at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques Stadium on Saturday.

Forward Andre Andre scored the only goal of the game on the 32nd minute.

Mumin, who joined the club this summer was impressive and lasted the entire during of the game.

In a Twitter post after the game, Mumin wrote, "Important victory at home yesterday, well done to the team. +3."

The win has pushed Vitória S.C. to the 5th position on the league with 16 points after 9 matches played.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to keep his place when they play Santa Clara in the Taça de Portugal Fourth Round game on Sunday.
body-container-line