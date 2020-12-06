ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020

Partey suffers fresh injury on return to Arsenal starting eleven as Spurs beat Gunners

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Midfielder Thomas Partey suffered another injury on Sunday evening after returning to the Arsenal starting eleven as the Gunners lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League.

The Ghana midfielder prior to today’s encounter had missed three Premier League games due to an injury he suffered while in action for the side against Aston Villa In November.

The former Atletico Madrid man from the start of today’s match did not seem to have his full fitness as he appeared to be in a shadow of himself in some moments.

Unfortunately, Thomas Partey is returning to the treatment room after today’s match against Spurs for picking up another injury.

In the dying minutes of the first half, he could not continue and had to be replaced by Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

While the extent of the fresh injury is yet to be decided, Thomas Partey could well stay out until January before returning to action.

Checkout detailed match stats of the Ghana midfield powerhouse below

<a target='_blank' href='https://www.sofascore.com'>www.sofascore.com</a>www.sofascore.com

At the end of the encounter, goals from Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane handed Tottenham Hotspurs the win to ensure Jose Mourinho’s men bagged the maximum 3 points to return to the summit of the English Premier League standings.
