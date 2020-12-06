ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Football News

PL: Liverpool climb into second with thumping win against Wolves

By Eurosport
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020
Mohamed Salah was on target as Liverpool thumped Wolves 4-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.

The Egyptian took advantage of an error from ex-Reds defender Conor Coady to steal in and fire home the opener on 24 minutes.

The Wolves captain was then caught up in a moment of controversy right at the end of the first half. Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after Sadio Mane was adjudged to have caught Coady trying to clear.

Replays suggested there was no obvious contact. VAR intervened and after checking the pitch-side monitor, the official overturned his initial decision.

The home team welcomed 2000 fans into the ground for the first time since March meaning they were the first supporters to cheer on the Reds since they won their first league title in 30 years. It proved to be an enjoyable occasion for the Kopites as Jurgen Klopp’s men added further goals from Gini Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and Nelson Semedo (og) in a one-sided second half.

The result sees Liverpool move back up to second, behind Spurs on goal difference. Wolves are 10th.

Liverpool have already topped Group D in the Champions League which means Klopp can give his stars a rest for Wednesday’s trip to FC Midtjylland ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Fulham. Wolves host Aston Villa on Saturday.
