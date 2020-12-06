SAD: Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey suffers fresh injury in Arsenal 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey suffered a fresh injury on Sunday in a North-London derby.

The 27-year-old was named in Arsenal starting line up against Tottenham Hotspurs after recovering from an injury he suffered against Aston Villa.

Partey walked off the pitch in the first half after pulling up his hamstring in the build-up to Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal on the 45th minute and was replaced by Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The former Atletico Madrid played his last game for the Gunners before today’s game on November 8 in a game Arsenal lost 3-0 at the Emirates stadium.

Partey's latest injury could keep him on the sidelines till next year and is very likely to miss the remaining fixtures till January 2021.

Heung Min Son and Harry Kane scored for Tottenham as they beat Arsenal 2-0 to gain the bragging right at North-London in front of the few fans at the stadium on Saturday Sunday.