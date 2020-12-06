PL: Son and Kane score again as Spurs beat Arsenal to go top

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were the stars of the show yet again as Tottenham went top of the Premier League table after beating Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 fans.

Spurs' clinical counter-attacking display over their fierce rivals sees Jose Mourinho’s side go two points clear at the top of the table - at least until Liverpool's match with Wolves in Sunday's evening game. Arsenal, meanwhile, extend their winless league run to four matches as the pressure continues to mount on manager Mikel Arteta.

It was a classic Mourinho performance from the first whistle as Spurs sat deep and waited to hit the Gunners on the counter. The gameplan was perfectly encapsulated in the 13th minute when Kane picked out Son on his left before the South Korea international cut in and sensationally curled his shot past a helpless Bernd Leno from 30-yards out.

Arsenal responded by pushing Tottenham deeper into their own half but, regardless, the hosts extended their lead just before the break. Giovani Lo Celso kickstarted a four vs two situations before Son instinctively laid the ball off to Kane on his blind side and emphatically smashed his 11th north London derby goal – more than any other player - into the roof of the net.

Arsenal came out brightly in the second half but their efforts proved futile. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded a free header over the bar and Alexandre Lacazette forced a good save from Hugo Lloris with a header of his own in the 67th minute, but Tottenham held on to a clean sheet against their old rivals and sit pretty at the top of the table.