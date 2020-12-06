Kotoko declared 2-0 winners against FC Nouadhibou as CAF calls off second leg meeting

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have been declared 2-0 winners over FC Nouadhibou following the cancelation of the reverse fixture between the two clubs by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the Kumasi-based club was initially scheduled to host the Mauritania Champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 5, 2020, for the crucial second leg tie on the back of the 1-1 draw from the first meeting.

As a result of Coronavirus concerns in the team of the visiting team, CAF called off the game yesterday while scheduling it to be played at the same venue today instead.

Prior to kick-off today, the same problem ensued with FC Nouadhibou refusing to drop two of their players said to have tested positive for the Coronavirus from their squad.

Preview to the developments, CAF has decided to give Asante Kotoko a 2-0 win, sending the side through to the next stage of the CAF Champions League preliminary stages.

“Asante Kotoko has been declared 2:0 winners against FC Nouadhibou in the 2nd leg of the #CAFCL

“We, therefore, qualify to the next round with a 3:1 aggregate in our favor,” an official communique from the Ghanaian club has said.