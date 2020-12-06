ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Football News

Alexander Djiku earn high marks after starring to help Strasbourg thrash Nantes 4-0

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku displayed good form on Sunday afternoon to help his Racing Strasbourg side post an emphatic 4-0 win over Nantes in the French Ligue 1.

In a past year where the France-born defender has significantly improved his game, he is now a key asset for his club.

Today, he was called into action to play as a centre-back when Strasbourg visited the Stade de la Beaujoire to take on Nantes on Matchday 13 of the 2020/2021 French Ligue 1 season.

Alexander Djiku did not disappoint his manager as he put in a good shift to help the defense of his team totally shut out the opponent.

Lasting 90 minutes on the afternoon, the defender earned a rating of 7.5 from Modernghana Sports partners and top statistics providers SofaScore.

Find Alexander Djiku’s detailed match stats against Nantes below:

<a target='_blank' href='https://www.sofascore.com'>www.sofascore.com</a>www.sofascore.com

On the Matchday, first-half goals from Dimitri Lienard and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo handed Strasbourg a healthy lead to take into the break before strikes from Ludovic Ajorque and Kevin Zohi in the second half sealed a delightful 4-0 win for the side.

This season, Alexander Djiku has made 9 appearances for Racing Strasbourg and remains a key asset for the team.
