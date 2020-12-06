ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Football News

Francis Abu on target for FC Nordsjælland in defeat to SønderjyskE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ghanaian teenager Francis Abu scored for FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday afternoon when the team lost 2-1 to SønderjyskE Fodbold in the Danish Superliga.

The two teams were in action at the Sydbank Park today for a date on Matchday 11 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Danish top-flight league season.

Making his third start for FC Nordsjaelland, Francis Abu dazzled as he continued his excellent form in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year old in the second half scored in the 52nd minute after being teed up by Ivan Mesík.

Although the equalizer only served as a consolation goal at the end of the 90 minutes, Francis Abu goes home feeling positive for his performance.

The winger earned a high rating of 7.7 from SofaScore, the highest by any player that featured for FC Nordsjaelland on the afternoon.

Detailed match stats of the exciting attacker below:

On the Matchday, Jeppe Simonsen and Haji Wright scored in the 44th and 47th minute respectively for SønderjyskE Fodbold to hand the team the 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

With today’s appearance, Francis Abu has now made 7 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season and has four goals and one assist to his name.
