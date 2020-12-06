Francis Abu on target for FC Nordsjælland in defeat to SønderjyskE

Listen to article

Ghanaian teenager Francis Abu scored for FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday afternoon when the team lost 2-1 to SønderjyskE Fodbold in the Danish Superliga.

The two teams were in action at the Sydbank Park today for a date on Matchday 11 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Danish top-flight league season.

Making his third start for FC Nordsjaelland, Francis Abu dazzled as he continued his excellent form in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year old in the second half scored in the 52nd minute after being teed up by Ivan Mesík.

Although the equalizer only served as a consolation goal at the end of the 90 minutes, Francis Abu goes home feeling positive for his performance.

The winger earned a high rating of 7.7 from SofaScore, the highest by any player that featured for FC Nordsjaelland on the afternoon.

Detailed match stats of the exciting attacker below:

On the Matchday, Jeppe Simonsen and Haji Wright scored in the 44th and 47th minute respectively for SønderjyskE Fodbold to hand the team the 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

With today’s appearance, Francis Abu has now made 7 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season and has four goals and one assist to his name.