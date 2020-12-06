ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Football News

Chelsea need to stay grounded amid title talk, says Lampard

By Reuters
Frank Lampard Â© Getty Images
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020
Frank Lampard Â© Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said there is nothing wrong with supporters dreaming they can win the Premier League title but stressed his players cannot afford to get complacent.

Two thousand fans in Stamford Bridge, the first attendance in nine months due to Covid-19 restrictions, watched Chelsea come from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Chelsea finished the day at the top of the league table for the first time since September 2018, although Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool can overhaul Lampard's side again later on Sunday.

Asked if Chelsea fans are right to consider them title contenders, Lampard told reporters: "There's certainly nothing wrong with the fans thinking that.

"It's great to have them back, their input was huge, the noise huge. You can see how excited they are at the end that we are top of the league," he said.

"My job and our job is to know that it's a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead."

Lampard faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of an injury picked up by Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech in the first half.

"It is a hamstring injury which we will find out the severity of in the next couple of days," he said. "It is obviously a disappointment going into this busy period."
More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line