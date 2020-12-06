CAF CL: Kwame Poku, Osman Ibrahim leads Kotoko attack for FC Nouadhibou encounter

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has named Kwame Poku and Osman Ibrahim in the attack of the team’s starting lineup to face FC Nouadhibou at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the Ghanaian giants are looking for a win against the Mauritania side to progress to the next phase of the preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

On the back of a 1-1 draw from the first leg, all is set to be played for this afternoon even though Asante Kotoko holds a slight advantage as a result of the away goal rule.

With an hour to kick-off, Coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong team for the reverse fixture against the opponent.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah is in post for the Reds and will receive immediate protection from a back four.

Emmanuel Keyekeh and Kwame Adom Frimpong have been named in midfield and will be linking up play with the attacking trio of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Osman Ibrahim, and Kwame Poku.

Check out the Asante Kotoko starting eleven for the FC Nouadhibou clash below: