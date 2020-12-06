ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Football News

CAF CL: Kwame Poku, Osman Ibrahim leads Kotoko attack for FC Nouadhibou encounter

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CAF CL: Kwame Poku, Osman Ibrahim leads Kotoko attack for FC Nouadhibou encounter
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has named Kwame Poku and Osman Ibrahim in the attack of the team’s starting lineup to face FC Nouadhibou at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the Ghanaian giants are looking for a win against the Mauritania side to progress to the next phase of the preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

On the back of a 1-1 draw from the first leg, all is set to be played for this afternoon even though Asante Kotoko holds a slight advantage as a result of the away goal rule.

With an hour to kick-off, Coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong team for the reverse fixture against the opponent.

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah is in post for the Reds and will receive immediate protection from a back four.

Emmanuel Keyekeh and Kwame Adom Frimpong have been named in midfield and will be linking up play with the attacking trio of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Osman Ibrahim, and Kwame Poku.

Check out the Asante Kotoko starting eleven for the FC Nouadhibou clash below:

126202035529-0g830n4yyt-eojz5ukxyaibzi3

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Football News
Modern Ghana Links
Cristiano Ronaldo 'surpasses Pele's goal record' as Juventus beat Udinese
04.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Barca earn narrow win over Huesca
03.01.2021 | Football News
Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu vows to venture into scouting and coaching after announcing retirement
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL week 7 wrap up: WAFA, Hearts of Oak record big wins as Legon Cities remain winless
03.01.2021 | Football News
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich roar back from two goals down to crush Mainz
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic unhappy despite recording 6-1 win over Bechem United
03.01.2021 | Football News
La Liga: Suarez sets new Atletico record with dramatic late winner against Alaves
03.01.2021 | Football News
GHPL: Yahaya Mohammed on target as Aduana Stars come from behind to beat Olympics
03.01.2021 | Football News
PL: Manchester City outclass Chelsea in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge
03.01.2021 | Football News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line